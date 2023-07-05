As landowners and the farming community prepare for the summer, I’ve taken time to reflect on our local economy and new business opportunities in Adams County. The Great River Economic Development Foundation’s central mission is economic growth, whether it is through attracting new talent and new businesses to relocate to the area or supporting local large-scale infrastructure projects. That is why I was happy to see the Adams County Board recently approve a Project Development Agreement (PDA) with Navigator CO2.
Navigator CO2 has proposed to construct and operate the Heartland Greenway, which is a Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) project. The project is over 1,300 miles long and has a presence in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Just under eight miles of the project is proposed to cross through Adams County. Illinois does not tax carbon pipelines, but Navigator CO2 wanted Adams County to receive the economic benefits of the project. With the board’s unanimous vote to approve the PDA, Navigator CO2 can legally provide annuals funds to Adams County in lieu of property taxes. The agreement outlines $160,000 per year for 30 years and there are no stipulations on how Adams County can use its funds.
In addition to the PDA, Illinois will reap the benefits of the Heartland Greenway’s construction. This is projected to be a $795 million capital investment project and create up to 3,565 employment opportunities at peak construction. This economic infusion means thousands of Illinoisans will have secure employment and put dinner on the table. Communities will have the funds to complete their own localized infrastructure projects.
It was refreshing to see Navigator make a commitment to be an engaging neighbor in our community. I have been working with Navigator CO2’s team since their project was announced over two years ago and have found them to be genuine, knowledgeable, and open to conversation. Their team has been transparent and has encouraged residents to continue asking them questions so that accurate information can be shared.
I look forward to continuing to work with Navigator CO2, local leaders, and area residents to continue to move forward with the Heartland Greenway project. Regional economic growth will be dependent on support from the business community for infrastructure projects such as this one. More industries are aligning their business needs around the consumer demand for lower emissions, and Illinois is in a prime position to lead the nation in carbon management.
Great River Economic Development Agency
