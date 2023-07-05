To The Herald-Whig:

As landowners and the farming community prepare for the summer, I’ve taken time to reflect on our local economy and new business opportunities in Adams County. The Great River Economic Development Foundation’s central mission is economic growth, whether it is through attracting new talent and new businesses to relocate to the area or supporting local large-scale infrastructure projects. That is why I was happy to see the Adams County Board recently approve a Project Development Agreement (PDA) with Navigator CO2.

