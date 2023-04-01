I have a vested interest in the Quincy school board election: our granddaughter is a student. In addition, my wife and I are QHS graduates, as are our two children. I very much appreciate the value of those public school experiences.
I also appreciate the value of the League of Women Voters forum on March 23. It was apparent at the forum that our differing experiences contribute to differing perspectives. Having served on various boards I have a perspective that may differ from others. While I have endeavored to maintain an appreciation for others within the organizations my boards have served, my role in those boards has not been to become a representative of or an advocate for particular individuals. Rather I have worked to understand the function of the board and its importance to the organization within the context of the broader aspirations of members of the organization. On many boards it simply becomes unworkable to attempt to become any individual's representative, and doing so may introduce relational conflicts. Thus my perspective is that what is of most importance for the Quincy Public School Board is to have proven leadership. Important Quincy Public School board leadership qualities that I see are (a) caring about the children being educated, (b) good management skills, and (c) a proven interest in our community.
I have watched over a number of decades present board president Shelley Arns grow, achieve the tasks she has assumed, and contribute to our community. I trust her and hope she is returned to the board. While not knowing them as well, I also trust the other incumbents running with her. Latonya Brock, who impressed me with her concern for our youth and for our community, is evidence one doesn't have to be born here to appreciate the place. Jim Whitfield also has a record on the board which strongly supports the above leadership qualities.
For the fourth position, I like Curtis Sethaler. His campaign information begins with "No politics. No drama. Fully focused on what is best for our kids, our educators, and our Community." That is a welcome positive outlook.
Take the time to vote. Our children's future is important. Their education is an investment in our community and in our nation's future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.