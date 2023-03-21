When sworn into office, Illinois School Board members take an oath to uphold federal and state laws, while “fostering excellence for every student in the areas of academic skills, knowledge, citizenship, and personal development.” (Illinois School Board Oath of Office). However, there are instances when our local standards may be in conflict with the state of Illinois education laws and standards. It requires an experienced school board to know how to successfully govern between those conflicting requirements.
Quincy is blessed with a solid QPS Board that has learned how to walk the fine line between state mandates and local needs. For that reason we need to maintain continuity at the local level by re-electing the three incumbent candidates and adding one new member. This allows for both consistent oversight and fresh new ideas without disruptions that ultimately harm our students' education.
