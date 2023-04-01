Democracy is not easy. When an elected school board is seated, its member pledge to work together for the greater purpose of educating within a school district. As individuals, overreaching intellect, self-interest, overly cautious inaction, ego, the need to be popular or to promote own values or time restraints take second place, as they struggle together to uphold a sworn oath.
The members running for reelection know this as a sacred duty. Their challengers do not.
From the challengers, at the LWV Forum, we heard political partisan loyalty, medical rights, parental rights, taxpayer rights and a demand that their individual privilege can ignore chain of command, and the protection of student and staff confidentiality. No reference was made to the right of all of the district’s children to receive the best world-class education to prepare them for American citizenship and the world’s challenges.
The challengers confuse an oath-bearing obligation for the common good and for the school law legal framework with their self-interest.
They should not get your sacred vote.
