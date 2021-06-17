To The Herald-Whig:
Thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Illinois Democrats, the state's bill backlog fell from $16.7 billion in 2017 to $3.5 billion as of the last week of April. Simply put, this means that for the first time in years Illinois can pay its bills as they come in. In addition, the May 10 edition of the Wall Street Journal section A, page 9, stated "Illinois saved millions of dollars in mid-March when it borrowed $1.26 billion. That included bonds due in 2024 sold at a 1.09% yield, below the 3.42% that the state is paying on similar-dated debt held by the Fed after it tapped the central bank's pandemic backstop program." As the late Ohio Gov. Voinovich said, "If we do our job and do it well, politics will take care of itself."
Kim Weaver
Pontoosuc