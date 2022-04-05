To The Herald-Whig:
I’d like to invite you all to gather with myself and a number of fellow community members on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in support of local survivors of domestic assault and sexual assault. Quincy is home to us all, and we want it to be a safe place for all. We want our women, men, nonbinary folks and children — everyone — to live in a healthy place. This isn’t politics. Violence and abuse visit all walks of life. If you can’t name someone you know personally who is a survivor, it isn’t that you don’t know survivors — it’s that the survivors you know don’t feel comfortable sharing their stories. It doesn’t feel safe for them. But that needs to change. We need community. I don’t know how to solve the problem, but right now is a fantastic time to talk about it. Peacefully, we’ll gather at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the John Wood statue on the corner of Fourth Street and Maine Street, and we’ll take a walk together — to hold space for each other and to show our commitment to creating a Quincy, Ill., where everyone feels safe. If even for only a momentary eye in the midst of the storm, you are all invited and ardently encouraged to walk with us. We are stronger together. Learn more: @NSVRC
Allison Huber
Quincy