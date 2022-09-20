The Friends of the Trails would like to thank Mayor Troup and the City Council for North 12th Street improvements from Locust to Koch's Lane. These sidewalks, on one side of 12th from Locust Street to the Cedar Creek Bridge and both sides of North 12th up to Koch's Lane, are already being used even before the project is complete! We hope these improvements can continue to connect both IIles Grade School, as well as the missing sections on Koch’s Lane from 18th to 12th Street. We greatly appreciate these investments toward the quality of life for our community, and strongly support additional sidewalks and bike lanes; especially when connecting to our new elementary schools and the Bill Klingner Trail.
Other projects the Friends of the Trails are encouraging include a sidewalk/bike path connecting the existing trail at North 24th Street along Wismann Lane to the Amtrak Station. Amtrak is now advertising bringing your bike on the train to Quincy, but once tourists arrive, we have no connection. We would also like to see the sidewalk along 18th Street to connect to the trail system. It now dead-ends just north of the 18th Street bridge. These types of small extensions provide huge benefits.
