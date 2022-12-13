To The Herald-Whig:
The Big River Brass Band of the Quad Cities would like to thank the former members of the Mississippi River Brass Band of Quincy. The Mississippi River Brass Band was a major force in North America during the 1980s and 1990s. They competed in four North American Brass Band Championships and reached 2nd place twice. The MRBB was led by Pam Potter, retired band director of Quincy Notre Dame School and the Quincy Park Band. The reason for the thank you is that the Mississippi River Brass Band has decided to divest all of their equipment and music. The Big River Brass Band has accepted the music library, which consists of almost 200 arrangements for brass band.
