To The Herald-Whig:
Residents of the Tri-State area are blessed to have access to the knowledge, skill and empathy of hundreds of doctors, representing dozens of medical specialties, who are members of our communities.
Some of those doctors were born and raised in the region. Others came from many miles away to make this their home.
The common bond uniting these intelligent and compassionate caregivers is their deep commitment and unselfish contributions to improving the health of our communities.
They are women and men, most with families of their own. Yet at a moment’s notice, the needs of their “patient families” take precedence.
While COVID-19 has given the area a bit of a break over the past weeks, doctors’ schedules remain full. The physical and behavioral needs of human beings are constant, as is the vigilance of physicians.
Doctor’s Day in recognized nationwide each year on March 30. On behalf of each Blessing Health System team member, I publicly thank the doctors of the Tri-State area who see every patient as a fellow human being — complex, unique and special — and not as a diagnosis. Your contributions to the health of our communities are valued and your dedication is appreciated.
Maureen Kahn
President/CEO, Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.