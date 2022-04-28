To The Herald-Whig:
The Biden Administration has announced that it intends to allow E15 fuel to be sold year-round. E15 is fuel that is 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol. Most current fuel is made up of 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol. E15 currently can only be sold six months a year due to the amount of pollution it produces. Biden is announcing this as a way to attempt to lower fuel prices and it was said that this move should result in a 10-cent per gallon decrease in the price of fuel.
This is wrong in so many ways. Ethanol produces less energy than gasoline so any increased percentage of it in your tank means that the resultant fuel will actually decrease your vehicle's miles per gallon. A gallon of ethanol will not take you as far as a gallon of gas. You may actually end up with decreased fuel economy that more than offsets any price decrease. Additionally, Ethanol is extremely hard on gasoline engines, fuel lines, etc. Consequently, maintenance costs will go up as the ethanol percentage increases. Transportation costs go up with E15, not down.
Ethanol is made overwhelmingly from corn in the United States. With the war in Ukraine the world food supply is in jeopardy and now is no time to decrease our food supply by converting more food to energy. Especially when it does absolutely nothing to reduce the cost of transportation or reduce pollution. Ethanol production from corn is one of the factors causing higher food prices. Increasing ethanol production will cause food prices to increase.
The Biden administration knows all of this. They just hope the American public does not. I don't think the American people are as uninformed as the Biden administration believes they are.
Bill Marquart
Palmyra, Mo.
