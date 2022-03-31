To The Herald-Whig:
March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility. My name is Douglas. I am transgender.
I am writing this letter in the hopes that someone picks up the paper, reads it and feels a little bit less alone or afraid to be themselves. To those people, I want you to know that you are a beautiful part of our society. You are not alone. You can be who you are meant to be and live a successful life that is full of love.
I am also writing to say hello on behalf of the transgender population of Quincy. Transgender individuals comprise about half a percent of the population (1 in 200 people), though this count is likely an underestimate given the pervasiveness of violence and harassment against the transgender population. That means there are about 325 of us in Adams County. We are your neighbors, your friends, your local business owners, your workforce, your patrons, your baseball coaches, and your fellow taxpayers.
For those of you who are reading this who think that they have never met a transgender person before, you probably have. And if not, feel free to find me around town. As a local business owner, I would love to meet you.
Lastly, I am writing today to say thank you to the Quincy community. When I moved to Quincy from Boston three years ago, my biggest fear was that the local community would not treat me with respect. Thankfully, thus far, my fears have been unfounded.
In 2021, 34 states introduced 147 different pieces of legislation targeting the rights of transgender people. These laws have included bans on athletic participation, bans on restroom usage, bans on health care, legalized discrimination in places of public accommodation, legalized housing discrimination and bans on legal status. These laws threaten the health, safety, and very humanity of the individuals targeted.
To date, there are no laws in Illinois or ordinances within the city of Quincy that target transgender people. Even the Quincy Park District allows for recreational sport participation based on self-identified gender identity. Personally, I have rarely (though not never) experienced individual discrimination in Quincy.
Thank you for accepting me as a part of this wonderful community. Let's do great things together.
Douglas Peterson
Calftown Corners
Quincy