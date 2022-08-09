To The Herald-Whig:
Referencing the Trump Rally held at the Adams County Fair on June 25.
I never personally saw a head count of attendees. I spoke with Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on July 25. She estimated that there were 7,000 attendees. She conservatively estimated a positive financial impact to Quincy, Ill. of $185,000.
I also spoke with Adams County Board chairman Kent Snider on July 25, he estimated that there were 8,000 to 13,000 attendees at the Trump rally.
Interestingly, the Democrat rally held in Quincy on the same day had 100 attendees; no mention of any cost incurred by the city or any positive financial impact.
Of course, the publicity for our area was priceless!
Neal Baker
Quincy
