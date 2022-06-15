To The Herald-Whig:
Eric Barker explored the maxims used to discuss success. He found that valedictorians rarely become “stand out successes.” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said: “It’s really not honoring who we think it is. It’s really not necessarily the best two students that win valedictorian and salutatorian. It’s the two students who play this game the best.”
These students played by the game’s rules and earned the prestigious honors. Therefore, if Steinke doesn’t like the game’s rules, change them be grade-weighting elective and vocational courses.
Steinke suggested eliminating the top two honors while continuing to offer magna cum laude and summa cum laude recognition to high-achieving students. That is still a ranking system with students vying for top honors. And it leaves the big question: Does rank ordering by grade point average improve performance?
Most valedictorians work hard in and out of the classroom. In addition to being involved in academics, many valedictorians participate in a wide range of extracurricular activities including student government, cheerleading, journalism and gifted and talented programs. Many valedictorians realized that it’s important to give to the community, Most of these scholars volunteer countless hours as youth coaches and tutors, helping at food drives, and at charity events.
Being a successful student involves having time management skills. In order for these students to be successful, they must possess good study habits. Most valedictorians know what they want out of life and they have a plan to go get it. Many will attend college at a four-year institution while others will travel other avenues.
Valedictorians are not just smart kids. They are well-rounded individuals who know that just being smart is not enough to define success. These students are the future of our country, They are doctors, lawyers, journalists and teachers of tomorrow.
I imagine Steinke explaining to a valedictorian QPS teacher that in spite of her winning WGEM’s Golden Apple Award, she is not a “stand out success.”
Daniel Bastean
Quincy
