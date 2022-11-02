To The Herald-Whig:
America approaches the 2022 mid-term elections. Our country faces choices for our futures. Following are a few things that should affect our votes and the direction we wish America to go.
Before the last election in 2022 gas prices were $2.39 per gallon: now the prices are $3.76 per gallon. The current administration has stopped leasing and issuing permits to oil companies to explorer and produce American oil. Instead, it has begged other countries to increase their production. They haven't and they won't. America was energy independent during the previous administration. Now we're begging for oil.
Inflation in late 2020 was 1.4%: It is now more than 8%. This means that the products that cost $50,000 in 2020 now cost $54,000.The inflation rate for groceries is even higher at 10%. Mortgage rates have gone from 3% to 7% keeping many people from home-ownership.
Millions of illegal aliens have been allowed into the USA. This is mainly due to an open-border policy championed by the current administration. There are legal ways for immigrants to come to our country. They just aren't being enforced.
The financial markets have tanked. Our retirement savings have suffered a severe downturn. This will cause a substantial decrease in the quality of life for retirees and longer working careers for those yet to retire.
Student loan "forgiveness" will transfer the cost of paying back up to $20,000 of student loans from the people who borrowed the money to the American taxpayer. This is regardless of whether the borrower has the ability to repay the loan.
Due to government borrowing and spending the national debt has passed $31 trillion dollars. Eventually this will bankrupt our country.
The list goes on and on.
Is this the direction we want our country to go? If not, our only chance is to vote to turn this around.
God bless the United States of America.
Bill Marquart
Palmyra, Mo.
