To The Herald-Whig:
When you vote Nov. 8, your ballot contains one crucial yes-or-no choice you cannot ignore.
In the Judicial Retention section: Should Robert Adrian be retained as judge of the Eighth Judicial Court?
Usually justices are unceremoniously retained because, after all, voters often don’t know what goes on in a courtroom.
That is not the case with Adrian, who made international news when he blatantly disregarded Illinois law earlier this year.
Adrian reversed his conviction of Drew Clinton on felony sexual assault charges involving a 16-year-old high school student.
Both had attended a graduation party in which drinking was involved. Cammy Vaughan, who publicly came forward after the sentencing reversal, says she fell asleep on a couch only to be awakened with a pillow over her face and 18-year-old Clinton assaulting her.
At the sentencing hearing in January, Adrian changed his verdict to circumvent the state’s mandatory minimum sentencing of four years.
“Mr. Clinton has served almost five months in the county jail, 148 days. For what happened in this case, that is plenty of punishment,” said Adrian, according to court transcripts.
Outrage was immediate. Media including The New York Times and Britain’s Daily Mail reported the story. TV personalities debated the decision. A grassroots group, Stand With Cammy, launched a change.org petition to oust Adrian. Protests were held in Quincy.
Because of his action, Adrian was removed from criminal cases and reassigned to civil matters.
Currently, the Illinois Courts Commission is reviewing a complaint filed by the Judicial Inquiry Board. It charges Adrian with prejudicial conduct, bringing the judicial office into disrepute and lying under oath. Disciplinary action could involve removal from office, suspension or reprimand.
The lawyers who appear in his courtroom have overwhelmingly voted he does not have the integrity, impartiality and temperament needed for the job. Earlier this fall the Illinois State Bar Association, in a poll of its members, recommended Adrian NOT be retained. Out of 117 judicial candidates, only two scored lower.
Unrepentant, Adrian denies the facts, blames the media and cites personal grievances.
While it is rare that a judge loses in uncontested elections — a process that obviously favors incumbents — Adrian has brought notoriety to his office and to downstate Illinois.
The judge, who is paid over $200,000 a year, rebuked the law and is being investigated for judicial misconduct. Voters must hold him accountable.
Christine Ledbetter
Kinderhook
