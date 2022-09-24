As someone who was born and raised in Quincy, there’s no doubt we need to do more to strengthen the middle class in our community and across Illinois. We need to maintain our right to create better-paying jobs with health care, benefits and respect in the workplace — especially as costs go up on everything across the board. This November, Illinois voters have an opportunity to build a stronger economy for everyone by passing the Workers’ Rights Amendment.
The Workers’ Rights Amendment guarantees that workers in Illinois have the freedom to come together to bargain for higher pay, more safety protections and better working conditions. For years, unions have fought to stop anti-worker politicians from trying to silence workers’ voices and rip away our rights in the workplace. But, with the Workers’ Rights Amendment, working people would be guaranteed a spot at the table to bargain on issues like workplace safety and better pay.
Plus, with the Workers’ Rights Amendment, firefighters, nurses and police officers will be able to negotiate for the training, safety equipment and staff levels that they need to be safe on the job while keeping all of us safe. And it ensures workers can speak out about dangerous situations they see on the jobsite without fear of retaliation from their employer. When we protect workers’ rights, we’re protecting the safety of everyone in our community.
I worked for 15 years to serve this community in the Quincy Park District and today I am the proud secretary-treasurer of Machinists’ Local Lodge 822. We need better-paying jobs available to people without a college degree, and we need to help working people get raises to deal with rising costs. It should be easier, not harder, for workers to fight for decent pay and benefits on the job. I encourage you to join me in voting yes on the Workers’ Rights Amendment, so that workers can be guaranteed the ability to continue fighting for an economy that works for all of us.
