As someone who was born and raised in Quincy, there’s no doubt we need to do more to strengthen the middle class in our community and across Illinois. We need to maintain our right to create better-paying jobs with health care, benefits and respect in the workplace — especially as costs go up on everything across the board. This November, Illinois voters have an opportunity to build a stronger economy for everyone by passing the Workers’ Rights Amendment.

The Workers’ Rights Amendment guarantees that workers in Illinois have the freedom to come together to bargain for higher pay, more safety protections and better working conditions. For years, unions have fought to stop anti-worker politicians from trying to silence workers’ voices and rip away our rights in the workplace. But, with the Workers’ Rights Amendment, working people would be guaranteed a spot at the table to bargain on issues like workplace safety and better pay.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.