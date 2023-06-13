In the May 31 edition of The Herald-Whig, an article on the front page outlined a Quincy City Council vote, which gave $100,000 to businesses in order to lure tourists to Quincy and authorized $250,000 for the city to pay people to relocate to Quincy.
Across the top of that same front page was news about murder charges being filed because a woman sitting on her front porch was killed as a result of a stray bullet being fired from a gun fights at the 12th and Jefferson street intersection.
At the bottom of the page was a story about the Bliefnick murder trial.
Several weeks ago, The Herald-Whig published an expose about the failure of politicians at the Adams County Courthouse to properly operate the county ambulance service. Apparently the ambulance service is not funded enough to adequately pay first responders a decent wage.
As a result, ambulance shifts are not properly staffed, which placed citizens who are in need of emergency care at risk.
Why would anyone want to visit or move to Quincy if the politicians fail to provide safety and emergency health care services to citizens?
