In the May 31 edition of The Herald-Whig, an article on the front page outlined a Quincy City Council vote, which gave $100,000 to businesses in order to lure tourists to Quincy and authorized $250,000 for the city to pay people to relocate to Quincy.

Across the top of that same front page was news about murder charges being filed because a woman sitting on her front porch was killed as a result of a stray bullet being fired from a gun fights at the 12th and Jefferson street intersection.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.