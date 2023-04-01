To The Herald-Whig:
My name is Richard McNay and I have been president of McNay Truck for 46 years.
Over the last 35 years I’ve served on several boards in Quincy and I realize the type of individuals a board needs to make it effective.
After watching the candidates forums and reviewing post on social media I’ve come to the conclusion that the best candidates for the Quincy School Board are the four individuals listed below:
• Shelley Arns.
• Latonya Brock.
• Curtis Sethaler.
• Jim Whitfield.
Please join me and vote for these four candidates on April 4.
Richard McNay
Quincy
