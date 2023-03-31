To The Herald-Whig:
I am a (mostly) retired professor of educational policy studies, where I specialized on rural and small school policy issues (in Kentucky and West Virginia). I moved here five years ago to celebrate and renovate an old house in one of your historic districts. I have never been personally involved with QPS; nor have I ever read about local district issues in the local press. So, I decided to attend the League of Women Voters school board candidate debate last week, looking to see what the issues here seem to be. I basically heard four types of complaints from the three “Freedom Party” challengers: That the system was fiscally inefficient; too impersonal; didn’t handle COVID issues correctly; and was not concerned with “medical freedom” enough. To which the incumbents countered that local property taxes are currently less than they were previously; that the role of board members primarily involves governance rather than intervention into internal affairs (that’s what principals and superintendents are for); and that COVID issues here were very competently handled compared to neighboring systems. Meanwhile, I heard nothing specific about “medical freedom” issues. I assume this is more about national culture wars than it is about QPS. In any case, Quincy Public Schools are, as the name implies, public schools: Individual freedoms must be secondary rather than primary. Based upon these facts and observations, I want to endorse the several incumbent school board candidates — Arns, Brock, and Whitfield — in next week’s election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.