To The Herald-Whig:
I would like to comment on Mr. Staff’s letter on Jan. 13. I agree that the people who actually stormed the Capitol and caused harm to people and damage to property should be identified and prosecuted. However, just because locals were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 doesn’t mean that they actually participated in the violent activity. Upon being interviewed locally, they painted a very different picture than what the national media portrayed. These people also stated that when they saw that the mood was turning ugly, they removed themselves from the situation. This does not make them “violence-prone insurrectionists living in our community,” and to label them, and all people who voted for Trump as such, is a frightening thought. If you have a 5-pound bag of apples and one goes bad, but the rest are perfectly good, will you destroy the entire bag, or say that all apples should be avoided, just to prove a point? There is entirely too much mistrust that has been encouraged by high-profile people in our government system. Now is the time to refrain from general labeling and work together if we want to save our democracy for our children and grandchildren.
Iris Trantham
Golden, Ill.