To The Herald-Whig,
I am a Registered Nurse at the Adams County Health Department. In late July 2020, I was asked to be the COVID Resource Nurse to all the schools of Adams and Brown Counties. Throughout the year, I have been assisting 16 school districts throughout the pandemic. I want to share my appreciation for all the schools have done.
To say we were all nervous to start the school year would be an understatement. Many of us thought we may have to go to remote learning again. Many of the staff at our schools stepped up to help out during that time. And it worked! A few schools did have to close for a short time due to the shortage of staff but no school was ever closed longer than two weeks.
In the beginning of the school year, I was taking a large amount of calls asking questions about different aspects of COVID and what to do about certain situations. But, eventually, dealing with COVID became routine for school staff. Schools knew what to do when a student or staff member was diagnosed and who to quarantine due to exposure. Once again, school staff stepped up to make sure the schools could remain open.
Currently, active COVID case numbers in the schools are low. This could never have been achieved without the hard work of all the staff and administration at each one of our schools. We are all so blessed to have so many dedicated school employees!
As someone who has seen firsthand the amount of hard work that has been done this year by school staff, I want to express thanks and appreciation. THANK YOU!!
Tara Bealor, BSN, RN
Quincy