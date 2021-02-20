To The Herald-Whig:
My name is Jim Schmitz. I live in Maywood, Mo.
Fifteen years ago I wasn’t feeling up to par, so I went to a heart specialist in McAllen, Texas. He scheduled a procedure to check my heart. They put me to sleep, and when I woke up, he told me I was a “miracle” patient because my artery was 97% plugged.
I was cured immediately. The doctor showed me a heart that you could see through and the artery on the back of it.
He called the artery “the widow maker.” He said mine was so badly clogged I should have been dead, that I was the worst case he had ever seen in over 4,000 patients.
I immediately called my kids and advised them to get checked. They did, and three of my four sons needed the same treatment. I have lost two sons-in-law to this “widow maker.”
I see in the obituaries a large number of men in the 45 to 65 age range are dying suddenly. I am certain some of those men died from a plugged “widow maker” artery.
I urge all men from age 45 to 65 to get tested before it’s too late… before they suddenly die.
Jim Schmitz