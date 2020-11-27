To The Herald-Whig:
It’s official! Adams County is the most dangerous county in the state, according to several national databases. Adams County has the dubious distinction of recently recording the highest seven-day average number of new positive coronavirus cases per capita.
Why is it that Adams County has such a high rate of new infections?
One explanation is that some people live in Hoaxville, where people believe the novel coronavirus is a hoax to hurt President Trump or no worse than the seasonal flu virus.
In Hoaxville, residents do not think COVID-19 science and facts are relevant, are not to be trusted or believed.
It’s incumbent upon the residents of Hoaxville to spread the word to those caring for COVID-19 patients not to worry, that the virus is a hoax. Make it known to Blessing Hospital staff, who are scrambling to find additional beds and staff to meet the needs of a surging number of COVID-19 patients, to stay calm, that the whole thing is overblown. And then comfort friends and families who have lost loved ones to the virus by reminding them they live in Hoaxville, where fiction is fact and fact is fiction.
Philip J. Schutte