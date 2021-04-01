Balder has vision, integrity, compassion
To The Herald Whig,
Nora Baldner is my choice for a short while, but I am impressed daily by her concern and grasp for the issues we are facing. She is a natural leader and an excellent listener.
When you are in front of her with your issue, her focus is intense and in the moment. She has a natural ability to communicate with all segments of society.
We are privileged to have someone of Nora's caliber step forward to lead our city. She sees our struggles, and will address them with empathy and action.
Nora will represent each and every citizen of Quincy equally, whether you are a producer or someone in need. Quincy is at a crossroads and needs leadership that will inspire all of its citizens to work together for the common good. We need new ideas and active involvement by all sections.
This is a defining moment. We should choose someone with vision, integrity and a large dose of compassion. Nora is that person. Please vote early and take someone with you.
LeRoy Rossmiller
Quincy