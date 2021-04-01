To the Herald Whig:
Nora has proven herself to be a leader. She cares about this community enough to ask the hard questions, listen to all its citizens and challenge us to look beyond party lines.
She understands the need to balance our community's current needs - infrastructure, workforce attraction and safety - with investments in our future.
As retired judges of the 8th Judicial Circuit, which includes Quincy, we understand how important it is to support law enforcement in our community. Nora understands this too.
Nora recognizes the need to provide the resources law enforcement personnel, fire fighters and all of our first responders needs to do their jobs effectively. And she's committed to making the tough decisions that are required to do so.
We urge you to vote for Nora Baldner ... for Quincy.
Mark A. Schuering and Thomas J. Ortbal
Quincy