To The Herald Whig:
There is a reason Nora’s campaign signs are not blue or red but purple. Nora is an experienced organizer, uniter and leader for ALL citizens of Quincy. As a responsible journalist across tri-state media sectors she held politicians accountable for our community’s civic concerns. As a community volunteer leader she led organizations through challenging fiscal and directional issues. As a university professor she knows what compels emerging talent to remain or return to Quincy. Follow Nora’s campaign funding. She is not beholden to status quo political powers or old money but to the small dollar working heart and soul of Quincy. Read about her detailed plans for development. Nora is a public servant visionary who has outlined clear, fiscally responsible steps to fully fund police and fire safety, fix roads, develop riverfront, increase affordable housing and attract and sustain new businesses in Quincy. Nora has vast marketing experience to communicate Quincy’s attributes across state and country. She is a natural and skilled spokesperson who will attract fresh workforce and tourists. As former Senator John Sullivan said, “I really feel like she has spent pretty much her entire adult life preparing to be mayor of Quincy... and has done it unknowingly. Her hard work, dedication, commitment to community.” Nora has the listening and discerning know-how to knit together the diverse voices of our community and take action. As mayor she will bring bold, bright initiative to City Hall. Vote Nora now or by April 6!
Jillian Wagner-Miller
Quincy