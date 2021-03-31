To The Herald Whig:
The Quincy Next strategic plan for growth is the result of an 18 month process , co-chaired by Mayor Nuessen and myself, which included input from 180 community stakeholders. It recommends priorities we need to initiate in order to get Quincy moving forward again. I am excited that we have a candidate for Mayor in Nora Baldner who can turn the plan into action and results .
To replicate the explosive growth we previously experienced in South Quincy Levee District and the Northeast Industrial Quadrant while Broadway was moving from 48th to 63rd; we need a skilled communicator to lead the effort. Quincy has so much to offer but we have to market what we have.
Nora Baldner is the leader we need for our community’s future. Let’s hire Nora to sell Quincy!
Chuck Scholz
Quincy