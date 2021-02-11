To The Herald-Whig:
What you do for someone is important, but it’s how you make them feel that will have a lasting impact. Nora Baldner, mayoral candidate, is someone who has that ability. She is that “bright and shiny star” that will illuminate the ideals of the city of Quincy and move us to the next level.
I had the pleasure of serving with Nora on the Quincy Public School Policy Committee. I found her to be strong yet humble. She displayed her skills as a forward thinker. I believe Nora to be a woman of integrity who values all people.
I asked an employee at Quincy University, where Nora is a professor, if she knew Nora. Her response was, “Yes! She is a very nice lady, and she really does a lot for the students through a mentoring program on campus.” This employee works in the housekeeping department.
It is evident that Nora has the innate ability to connect with people at every level.
Nora truly cares about our community. Her goal is to keep neighborhoods safe by bolstering resources for the Quincy police and fire departments, as well as grow our economy, repair our infrastructure, and bring a forward-thinking vision to innovate and further unify the city of Quincy.
As a former local TV reporter, Nora is a skilled communicator. She knows how to interact with all levels of management and get answers to all the tough questions.
Some of Nora’s additional platform issues are to:
- Provide aid to small businesses.
- Improve roads and infrastructure in every ward.
- Bring new jobs in every industry to Quincy to grow our economy and provide people with the opportunity to succeed.
- Focus on pandemic recovery and economic growth.
- Prepare a transparent budget that address the priorities and issues of Quincyans.
- Maintain and support central city services such as trash collection and recycling.
Nora is a lifelong advocate of advancing nonprofit causes. She is a very dedicated humanitarian deeply involved in an array of organizations dedicated to improving and enhancing the livelihood of the residents of Quincy.
Nora Baldner truly cares about our community and is ready and able to be our next full-time mayor.
Frankie Powell
Retired human resources specialist
Quincy