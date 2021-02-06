To The Herald-Whig:
A big thank you to all the people who are doing the COVID-19 vaccination center. It is the most well-organized event that I have been to. Thank you all so much, and God bless all of you.
Cathy Lugena
Quincy
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 8F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..
Occasional snow showers. Low 6F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 7, 2021 @ 12:50 am
To The Herald-Whig:
A big thank you to all the people who are doing the COVID-19 vaccination center. It is the most well-organized event that I have been to. Thank you all so much, and God bless all of you.
Cathy Lugena
Quincy