To The Herald-Whig:
Our flag, that symbol that identifies who we are as a nation. Our flag that sustains us and fills us with pride. Our flag, that so many sacrificed so much to defend and protect. As I was traveling north on 24th Street near Spring Lake Road and saw our flag displayed upside down, I turned around. In disbelief, it was true. Regardless of your political position, no matter who you are, no American should be allowed to disrespect our flag. Peoples of the nations who hate us do that. We teach our children to honor and respect our flag. So, what kind of example are you setting for our youth? Either display your flag correctly or take it down. Do not disrespect our flag.
Porter Gibson
Quincy