To The Herald-Whig:
On Sept. 30, 2020, the Holy Spirit said to me, “Donald Trump: the President of Procurement.” I thought about it for a while and looked procurement up in the Merriam Webster’s dictionary.
Procure: (1) obtain (something) especially with care or effort (2) persuade or cause (someone) to do something.
Procurement: (1) the action of obtaining or procuring something (2) the action or occupation of acquiring military equipment and supplies.
Did we as a nation ask for our 45th president to procure a wall at our border and stop the influx of illegal immigrants flooding into our nation?
Did we ask him to somehow procure energy independence, bring back jobs from overseas and create new ones, rebuild our military, get rid of ISIS and straighten out our V.A.?
Did we ask him to pick and nominate Supreme Court justices who would uphold the Constitution, protect our religious freedoms and the sanctity of life no matter how young or old and whether in or outside the womb?
Did he get us out of the Iran deal, move our embassy to Jerusalem and procure peace in the Middle East?
Now the pandemic issue… we as a country asked for COVID-19 tests and then rapid tests along with antibody tests … did we not? Then we ran out of P.P.E.s. So once again he stepped in and found a way. How about ventilators? Did he procure a huge amount of ventilators? Who knew that car manufacturers could make ventilators?
This, my fellow Americans, is what President Donald Trump has been procuring for you all the while having the left barking at his heels and nipping at his backside.
Thank God Almighty we didn’t elect a “gentle person” to the White House but instead someone not only with a backbone but an ironclad one at that.
VOTE, my fellow Americans, VOTE!
In the fall of 2007, I had a spiritual dream. I saw Donald Trump standing on the top of the White House. Mind you this was way before Mr. Obama was elected president.
Wake up! God created and groomed this strong man to step in and do what God needed done. I didn’t say he has always been perfect, only our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is.
My final question for you today is … where would we as a nation be right now without “Donald Trump: the President of Procurement?”
Reca Risley