To The Herald-Whig,
Greg Fletcher is running for 1st Ward alderman. Greg has incredible people skills. He has attended numerous council meetings to understand the current issues. And after the meetings he has discussed with the public who attended their complaints - earning the trust of many. Greg is not only interested in the issues concerning the 1st Ward but also the matters of the constituents of all wards. Greg would be a valuable asset to the city council.
At work, Greg took the initiative to create several computer programs to enhance and simplify the inspection and resulting reports on aggregate products required by the state of Illinois. Greg would take his initiative to the city council. On April 6 vote for Greg Fletcher for 1st Ward alderman.
Daniel Bastean
Quincy