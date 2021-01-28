To The Herald-Whig:
On Jan. 20, I received my COVID-19 vaccination at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. Jerrod Welch, public health administrator for Adams County, along with his employees, volunteers and city employees must be commended for the smooth operation of this large undertaking. From start to finish, I was there a little over 30 minutes. Each person in the operation knew his job and conducted it quickly. I do hope members of the City Council and County Board thank Mr. Welch for accomplishing this much-needed distribution of the vaccine to Adams County residents.
Jean Kay
Payson, Ill.