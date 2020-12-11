To The Herald-Whig:
I am writing to comment on the November 23, 2020 City Council meeting.
During the new business portion of the meeting, the topic of a mask mandate was discussed. The comments, answers and discussion speak directly to the role of local government, local government leadership and community cohesiveness.
Alderman Katie Awerkamp discussed a mask mandate and asked for clarification on the ability of the city to enforce a mandate today or if a mandate could be implemented. Mayor Moore laid out the challenges of the issue, the legal and logistical issues and the lack of clear direction from the State level that makes this a very difficult task for local government. Mayor Moore spoke to opportunities for education and community involvement with a workable solution that does not penalize struggling businesses was spot on, detailed and respectful. Alderman Ben Uzelac went past this discussion and offered the suggestion that businesses “encouraging” people to take off their masks be penalized by having city utilities shut off. Alderman Farha spoke to personal responsibility and the role of government that was good to hear as well.
I find it difficult to believe that any business is standing at their door encouraging patrons to remove their mask. Most every business is simply trying to do the best they can to weather this trying time and survive. They are trying to keep their doors open and make a living for themselves and their employees. The most troubling aspects of the suggestion to introduce a utility punishment is the lack of understanding of the issues our small business owners already face and the lack of understanding of the role of local government.
The role of local government should be to create an environment for all residents of our city to have the opportunity to thrive. We should be looking for collaborative opportunities to educate our residents to work and live safely and show consideration for all views on this issue. Many disagree on the subject of mask mandates but working towards a solution together is favorable to punishing people just trying to stay afloat.
It surprises me that there has been little comment on this matter from other candidates for Mayor. The topical nature of this issue, the role of government discussion and the potential divisive nature of Mr. Uzelac’s comments warrant attention and comment by those that desire to lead our community.
Paul Havermale
Quincy