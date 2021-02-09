To The Herald-Whig:
The original reason America became a country was the quest for individual freedom. This is one of the great qualities that has made us the most envied nation in the world. Today we find individuals promoting and actually achieving restrictions of our rights. The right of free speech is the difference between a democracy and a dictatorship. The first thing dictatorships try to accomplish is submission of any opinions that conflict with theirs. Look at restrictive governments throughout the world and you will discover there is never a variance of political opinions. PEOPLE WAKE UP! Can’t you see what is happening to our great nation? The limitations and impediments that companies and elected officials are trying to impose on us is nothing more than an elimination of our human rights and freedoms. I have very strong political opinions of my own, but I will always fight for the rights of anyone to express their views – even though they may totally be contradictive to mine. This is what freedom is all about!
Bob Pribble R.Ph. (Ret)
Quincy