To the Herald-Whig:
It seems like just yesterday we reached a 7-day COVID positivity rate of 4.0%. Shortly after, our businesses started closing, our economy tanked, and we imagined that things couldn’t get much worse.
Experts across our country and the world are telling us that we need to limit gatherings, practice social distancing, wear masks, wash our hands regularly and more.
Actions clearly speak louder than words though because at the time of drafting this letter our seven-day positivity rate is 19.02%. At least 34 people have died. Things are absolutely worse. Period.
If we don’t make some significant changes to our behavior and start taking this pandemic seriously, people are going to keep getting sick, more people are going to die, and we will overload our health care system to the point that there aren’t enough hospitals beds or staff to go around. In fact, our health care system is already at that point.
This isn’t “fake news,” this is our own friends and family working in our local health care system, our Adams County Health Department, and other medical fields pleading to help them so they can help us.
Beyond that, more businesses will close, and many of them won’t reopen again.
Why are we racing to have the highest possible rates instead of the lowest?
Why are we being so selfish and disrespectful of our fellow Americans?
Why are we gambling with people’s lives?
How are we OK with 34 people in Adams County dying, and over 240,000 dying in our country?
It’s time to stop packing into spaces like sardines.
It’s time to put on the mask, and not around our chins or necks or foreheads, but around our nose and mouth. Hundreds of kids are expected to do it five days a week. If they can do it, so can the rest of us.
It’s time to suck it up, do the patriotic thing, and do whatever we can to slow the spread of this virus.
It’s time to start saving the lives of our friends and family.
Please.
Benjamin Uzelac
Jack Holtschlag