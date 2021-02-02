To The Herald-Whig:
In a recent Once Upon a Time in Quincy history column, Kent Hull authored an outstanding recounting of the legal proceedings following Dr. Richard Eells’ arrest for harboring a fugitive slave in 1842.
I would like to offer an epilogue. In January 2015, at the urging of Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon, Eells was granted a full pardon. The pardon power is intended, not for political purposes, but to achieve a just result.
This would not have happened without the membership of the Friends of Dr. Eells House and their ongoing work to preserve our community legacy as a city of refuge. After 173 years, justice was done.
Chuck Scholz