Quincy has missed the boat so many times in our city’s past. Let’s not do it again. The riverfront improvement people need to get on board with the Park Board and the marina issue. What happened to the Riverfront Master Plan from 2018 to 2021? No new information, offering riverfront and bay area improvements on a website.
Hog Back Island is back this summer, renewed boater interest in Quincy area. The Quincy marina needs improvements to attract and keep those who need its services. Dredge the bay area. Rent or contract with Hannibal or other entities to dredge. Make the bay area accessible from Front and Hampshire area to perhaps north to Rocky Point area.
The people of the Quincy area in 2018 agreed that the river and our town was an asset that needed to be awakened to opportunity for growth of tourism and economy for Quincy.
Wildlife, different boating (canoe, kayak, paddleboats) could use improved area. Fishing for locals and tournaments, just sitting in the park area and enjoying the bay and Quinsippi Island scenic view.
Please do not let the riverfront improvement and the Quincy marina drown, as it seems a life preserver is needed.
