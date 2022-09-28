To The Herald-Whig:

Quincy has missed the boat so many times in our city’s past. Let’s not do it again. The riverfront improvement people need to get on board with the Park Board and the marina issue. What happened to the Riverfront Master Plan from 2018 to 2021? No new information, offering riverfront and bay area improvements on a website.

