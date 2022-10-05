To The Herald-Whig:
I recommend the election of Paul Lange to be our representative in the 15th District of the state of Illinois for the U.S. House of Representatives. Paul Lange will do whatever he can to help the people living in the 15th District, but wouldn't it be great to have a representative from Quincy.
