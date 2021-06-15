To The Herald-Whig:
Concerning House Bill 1711 the so-called Puppy Mill Bill. I certainly could not condone unfit conditions for puppies and their dams. Unclean and socially isolating conditions are unacceptable. As are other factors.
What you may not realize is that House Bill 1711 could produce a "throw out the baby with the bath water situation" for the many hardworking self supporting citizens who bring puppies into our world in clean, healthy and mentally stimulating environments that produce sound, lovely, healthy canines into our homes and community. Good caring people who research every dogs past sire and dam for generations is done so with physical, psychological and temperment traits in mind. These community citizens care with heart and soul about all aspects of a litter that is created. The health, mental stimulation are monitored from the hour the puppy is born each and every day.
We need more of these caring and committed preservation breeders as they will
take the puppies back from the one that purchased said puppy or dog for its entire life no matter the reason so they don't end up in shelters. Very often into their quiet home setting as they are familiar with. House Bill 1711 could or do I dare say would make it nearly impossible to do so.
As a registered voter and law abiding citizen, I believe it is everyone's"right" (if they are committed to being a responsible dog owner) to choose where or what canine to bring into their family. In the past, I was fairly active in exhibiting dogs bought as puppies from reputable quality breeders. "Breeder" considered a naughty word by some currently thanks to extreme animal rights activists. Heritage breeders (those who are dedicated to improving a breed of dog from genetic defects and abnormalities) have very high standards of care and selection. If the government begins to dictate where or if we can buy a dog of a certain breed, could our choice of other freedoms be next?
To sum up, not every puppy that is purposely produced is a result of a puppy mill. House Bill 1711 would slowly but surely put an end (in my educated opinion) to sound and healthy canine community members. House Bill 1711 will trickle down into availability of our working canine police officers, military dogs, guide dogs and pure-breds cherished by thousands of our nations people.
Jan Liesen
Quincy