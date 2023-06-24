It has been three decades since the devastating Great Flood of 1993 that caused economic damages of over $15 billion and displaced more than 74,000 people in the Upper Mississippi region. Unfortunately, damages have persisted with major flooding in 2008 and 2019. With all these floods, you may ask yourself what has been done to improve our region’s level of flood protection during this time? Amazingly, almost nothing!
Our reach of levee protection along the Mississippi River, from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Guttenberg, Iowa, was not included in the Mississippi Rivers and Tributary Act, passed by Congress one year after the great flood of 1927. Those levees in the lower Mississippi now have a level of protection probability of 1 in 700 any given year. In contrast, many of the federal levees in the Upper Mississippi were designed at only 1 in 50 in any given year. To make matters worse, the state of Illinois and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have not allowed the levees to be improved to meet current weather conditions and rising water surface elevations. What was designed to be a 50-year rural agricultural levee in the 1950s may only be protecting to a 25-year level today. Similar losses in protection exist for our 100-year and 500-year levees.
