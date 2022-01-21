To the Editor:
Having been a student and scholar of the United States Constitution for 50 years, I was appalled, but not surprised, by the contents of Rich Lowry's column in the the Jan. 8 edition of the Quincy Herald-Whig ("The left supports the constitution — except when it doesn't").
His allegation that congressional Democratic attempts to regulate voting throughout the country violates the Constitution is contrary to Section 4 of Article I of that very document. It authorizes Congress to make regulations as to the times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives. Amendments 15, 17, 19 and 26 to the Constitution give Congress additional authority to guarantee free and open elections, even for local offices.
Lowry then suggests that any plan to expand the number of Supreme Court justices is unconstitutional. The U.S. Constitution does not mention nor describe the number of justices to be on the Supreme Court. There were originally six justices, as legislated by Congress. That number was eventually increased to 10 during the administration of honest Abe Lincoln, and then reduced to the present number of nine.
If you assume that Rich Lowry is not ignorant, then one may conclude that his above-described article was intentionally misleading. When I was a young lad living in Monmouth, my father taught me that such people should be identified by the use of the "L word." I will describe Lowry as mendacious.
Lowry's column should be dropped from the pages of the Quincy Herald-Whig, and replaced with a column from George Will, a true conservative — intelligent and honest. Better yet, with the money saved, the Quincy Herald-Whig should hire another reporter to cover the Adams County Courthouse and the Quincy City Hall, where financial waste and incompetence grow faster than weeds during the month of August!
Stephen Landuyt
Quincy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.