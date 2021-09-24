To The Herald Whig:
While watching the tributes for the 9/11 attacks, I was reminded that evil does exist among us. We, the USA, should/must never forget. We must also remember to be alert and ready for another attack.
Someone asked me what evil is to me. To me, it is when anyone does bad things and doesn't feel bad about doing them. Sometimes they brag about the harm they've done.
As we never forget 9/11, please; we must plan for the worst but always pray for the best.
Louise Seaver
Illinois Veterans Home
Quincy