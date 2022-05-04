In a few short months, Missouri Republicans will choose a U.S. Senate nominee who will have the responsibility to both defeat the Democrat nominee and lead the fight against the Biden Administration’s assaults on our liberties. Biden has eroded American greatness with mask-mandates, forced vaccines, open borders, and the horrendous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Missourians have a responsibility to elect a senator who has the experience and courage to push-back against big-government bullies.
That’s why this Republican primary is so important: our culture and our country is slipping away and we need a fighter. We need proven, courageous leadership representing Missouri. That’s why I have chosen to throw my support behind our Attorney General Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate. While other candidates in this race can talk about what needs to be done, Attorney General Schmitt is getting it done. We are at a crucial turning point in our country and we must elect someone who will defend our liberties at every turn.
Eric Schmitt’s proven record of leadership shows exactly why he is the U.S. Senator we need. No Attorney General in the United States has done more to stop big government in its tracks, especially in the case of needless COVID mandates, forced vaccinations and open borders.
While other candidates only say they will fight government COVID orders in the future, Eric has already led this charge. He filed several major lawsuits to restore sanity and freedom to our society and here in Missouri, including lawsuits to overturn the St. Louis County and City mask mandates, and he won. When the Biden administration, through OSHA, mandated that employers require COVID vaccines or regular COVID testing, Eric took the Biden Administration to the Supreme Court and won. His record of fight and grit is exactly what we need.
As Attorney General, Eric has taken the responsibility of protecting our national borders and security. Other candidates can pose for photo ops at the border, but Eric has taken substantive steps to restore order. He sued the Biden Administration on its reversal of President Trump’s successful immigration policies and won, ensuring that the “Remain in Mexico” policy remains in place, to keep our borders safe.
Missourians need a fighter to represent us in Washington and we have a proven fighter in Eric Schmitt. That’s why I’m endorsing him in this critical race for the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin
Shelbina, Mo.