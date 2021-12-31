To The Herald-Whig:
Lately, there has been much media and private discussion about abortion.
Compelling arguements from both sides. Pundits to politicians all talking about their views on the problem of abortion. Lots of talk. Both sides talking about what's wrong with the opposition view. Talk, talk, talk.
In all this media coverage of "the problem," no one has put an idea, thought or proposal to mitigate the problem of unwanted pregnancy.
Let me do that now. We should have a program to pay a monthly stipend to any fertile female under age 21 that agrees to partiicpate in a birth control practice appropriate to her health needs.
This should be a public program but will likely begin with a nonprofit funded by people that really want to stop abortion.
Think about it. Do you really want to stop abortion?
Jim Eberle
Quincy
