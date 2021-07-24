Dear QPS Board,
While it is true you are elected and therefore in some sense work for the parents, you were elected because they (the parents) believed in your ability to make key decisions that they did not have the time to research, review, and therefore understand in a meaningful way.
That is how most of our governing bodies work isn’t it? We outsource decision making to those people that have dedicated their lives to public service and scientific research. When our car is not working, we don’t pontificate on the cause; we simply take it to a mechanic. When we are concerned with the safety of our drinking water, we do not use Survey Monkey to ask the public what they “believe” is wrong with the water supply; we instead consult those agencies entrusted with said supply.
Throughout the 2020-21 year you crafted policies that allowed us to remain open for the entirety of the year. All while managing unprecedented levels of remote learning with parents criticizing you every step of the way. Parents have decried you for, “deciding our children’s health,” and “pretending to be medical experts.” This of course couldn’t be further from the truth; in the untenable position of having to make localized public health decisions, you deferred to the CDC. It wasn’t your opinions but those of the experts entrusted with those responsibilities. If you were trying to manage our children’s health care, as a doctor speaking at the meeting alluded to, then I guess you have been doing that all along. How many years have TDAP, MMR, and Hepatitis vaccines been part of the registration process? Those have long been requirements put forth by QPS under the guidance of regulatory bodies with aims to protect public health inside our schools.
Unfortunately, most of the parents want a voice but don’t want to be engaged in thoughtful discussions involving relevant information. Instead, they would rather raise their voices, name call and provide you with a history of crystal healing. Though I believe your mask ruling to be erroneous, you are public servants doing the best that you can, sacrificing your precious time, energy and sleep to make our lives better, and I for one am grateful for you.
Andre Gide said, “Believe in those who seek the truth, doubt those who have found it.” While most of our parents believe they “have,” I believe in you.