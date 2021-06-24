To The Herald Whig:
I find it interesting the city will hold public meetings for any input regarding the zoning exception for a proposed gambling establishment on Quincy's south side, but to the best of my knowledge never sought any such input for the taxpayer funded overhaul of the 48th and State intersection (the roundabout), a project that many feel is unneeded, too expensive and a land grab to solve a problem that doesn't exist. This decision seems to have been made by those in power without regard for the public's opinion on the matter. I, as a daily user of the intersection and many others with whom I've spoken, feel the project should be abandoned. I use the intersection several times a day at various hours and have never experienced more than a few moments wait getting through, none of the alleged "jams" the promoters claim.
Richard W Moritz
Quincy