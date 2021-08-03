To The Herald-Whig:
I have attended many QPS board meetings over the past 40 years. Understandably, there have been contentious meetings if the topics were important to those with different viewpoints. However, I will say that I have never witnessed such a sad display of behavior by grown adults who were passionate about their points: many were openly hostile and rude. I am glad that impressionable young people were not there to witness this horrible conduct.
In any free society, people should be entitled to their own opinion, hopefully based upon facts and not just emotion. For whatever reason, over the past several years, it seems that many people perceive that their "right to an opinion" entitles them to display the behaviors that permeated the meeting. If that trend continues, we are doomed as a society and a community.
As I grew up, I learned from my parents and teachers how to state an opinion without being offensive to others — that took some practice and guidance. I was shocked to witness adults who openly laughed out loud at a woman who was shaken up and became emotional after witnessing the nasty behavior take control of the meeting. Yes, they laughed loud enough that she and many people could hear it. Speakers pointed at our superintendent and yelled, "You do NOT CARE about our children!" They interrupted him repeatedly when he tried to speak and heckled him personally. Mr. Webb has dedicated almost every ounce of his energy in his time as superintendent to make every QPS student feel loved and valued and to guide our district. He goes to almost every type of activity to show his support for our young people. He does not deserve any of that attitude hurled at him, and neither did the board. They have represented QPS very well and worked tirelessly as volunteers over the past years.
Our entire community needs to stick to the golden rule: treat others and you would wish to be treated, even if you have a different opinion. I urge others to reach out to our superintendent and board members to let them know that they majority of our community does not support the type of attitude that was at that meeting and let them know that you appreciate their efforts. (Opinions of the issue of “masks” could be a different question entirely.)
Michael McKinley
Quincy