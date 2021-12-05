To The Herald-Whig:
As I complete my final week at the Great River Economic Development Foundation I want to express my thanks for the opportunity to serve a wonderful community. When I came to Quincy nearly 10 years ago I didn’t know what to expect. What I found was the best place I have ever lived. The friendships, business contacts and leadership in Quincy and Adams County have enriched my life.
I also want to say a heartfelt thanks to all those who have served on the GREDF Board during my tenure. This dedicated group of community leaders have had the drive and foresight to make Quincy and Adams County a model community to both live and work and have made the transition to new leadership successful. Special thanks to Mike Elbe, Payne Schoen and the entire Executive Committee for leading this transition.
I have been blessed with a staff that have made GREDF a model organization. It’s been my privilege to work with Angela Caldwell, Nikki Albright and (until recently) Joi Austin … this creative, talented and dedicated group have been drivers of what GREDF has been able to accomplish.
I also want to acknowledge the leadership, energy and dedication that Kyle Moore is bringing to GREDF and I look forward to seeing the organization go to the next level under his guidance.
Thanks Quincy for 10 great years.
Marcel Wagner Jr.
