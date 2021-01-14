To The Herald-Whig:
Unite Quincy! Vote Brennan Hills for Quincy mayor. Quincy needs an open-minded fresh face to lead her into a new decade. That fresh face is Brennan Hills.
Aaron C. Burke
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 9:20 am